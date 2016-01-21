* FTSEurofirst 300 flat in percentage terms
* Pearson and Logitech among top gainers
* Citigroup cuts global growth forecasts
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 21 European equities steadied on
Thursday after slumping in the previous session following a rout
in commodities prices, with a strong rally in shares of
companies such as Pearson and Logitech
underpinning the market.
Sentiment remained fragile as initial gains on Asian stocks
fizzled out, with a further drop in crude oil prices seen
maintaining downwards pressure on world markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat in
percentage terms at around 1,267 points after rising up to
1,282.49 points earlier in the session. It fell 3.3 percent to
its lowest level since October 2014 in the previous session.
Shares in Pearson surged more than 10 percent after the
British education publisher announced plans to cut 10 percent of
its workforce, cap its dividend and restructure after cutting
earnings forecasts for 2015 and 2016.
"Whilst it is disappointing to see further restructuring
costs and little, if any, improvement in underlying markets, we
are broadly encouraged that Pearson has decided to redouble its
efforts to meet external and internal challenges," Roddy
Davidson, analyst at Shore Capital, said.
"We believe the market will also be relived by its decision
to maintain dividends at 2015 year levels."
Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech also
jumped 8.9 percent after its quarterly results beat analyst
forecasts.
However, Deutsche Bank fell 6 percent after
saying it expected a net loss of 6.7 billion euros ($7.3
billion) for 2015 due to writedowns, litigation charges and
restructuring costs.
The announcement by Germany's biggest bank has renewed
concerns that it will now need to raise new capital to
strengthen its finances.
The market awaited a meeting of the European Central Bank,
which is expected to keep interest rates on hold but highlight
increasing growth and inflation risks, raising the prospect of
further policy easing later this year.
Investors have been concerned about the pace of global
economic growth in the wake of a growth slowdown. U.S investment
bank Citigroup cut its growth forecasts for the world economy.
"Risks to our growth forecasts probably remain to the
downside, with increasing risks of global recession," Willem
Buiter, global chief economist at Citi, wrote in a note.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison
Williams)