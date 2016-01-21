* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 percent
* Monte Paschi leads Italy banks's strong rebound
* Pearson and Logitech among top gainers
* Deutsche Bank hit by capital concerns
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON Jan 21 European shares rose on
Thursday after slumping in the previous session, as a hint of
more stimulus from ECB head Mario Draghi helped reassure
investors following a turbulent start to the year.
Turmoil in financial markets and concerns over China and
other emerging markets will prompt a March review of the
European Central Bank's monetary policy, President Mario Draghi
said on Thursday, holding out the prospect of further loosening.
"Draghi's words have helped calm down the market,"
Activtrades Chief Market Analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said,
noting how Italy was outperforming after heavy losses in banking
shares led Italian stocks their lowest since 2014.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.3 percent by
1505 GMT, but was off earlier highs, weighed down by a weaker
opening at Wall Street.
The index fell 3.3 percent to its lowest level since October
2014 in the previous session. Milan's FTSE MIB index
was up 2.7 percent while Germany's DAX was up 1.2
percent.
Italian banks rebounded from another sell-off on Wednesday
triggered by bad loan and liquidity worries, with embattled
lender Monte dei Paschi soaring 39 percent as Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi sought to reassure investors that the
sector was solid despite its mountain of bad loans.
Monte Paschi has borne the brunt of a sell-off in Italian
banking shares this year, losing more than half its market value
since the end of 2015, with some investors seeing current values
as a buying opportunity.
Shares in Pearson surged 15 percent after the
British education publisher announced plans to cut 10 percent of
its workforce, cap its dividend and restructure after cutting
earnings forecasts for 2015 and 2016.
"Whilst it is disappointing to see further restructuring
costs and little, if any, improvement in underlying markets, we
are broadly encouraged that Pearson has decided to redouble its
efforts to meet external and internal challenges," said Roddy
Davidson, analyst at Shore Capital.
"We believe the market will also be relieved by its decision
to maintain dividends at 2015 year levels."
Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech
also jumped 10 percent after its quarterly results beat
analyst forecasts.
However, Deutsche Bank fell 5.2 percent after
saying it expected a net loss of 6.7 billion euros for 2015 due
to writedowns, litigation charges and restructuring costs.
The announcement by Germany's biggest bank has renewed
concerns that it will now need to raise new capital to
strengthen its finances.
