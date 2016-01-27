European shares dip, mining stocks and financials weigh
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
LONDON Jan 27 European shares lost ground on Wednesday, impacted by a drop in Swiss drugmaker Novartis and German chemicals company BASF after their weak earnings updates.
Royal Bank of Scotland also fell more than 2 percent after the bank warned its profits would be hit by a pension charge and U.S. litigation provisions, while a forecast of lower revenues from Apple impacted technology stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.6 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.8 percent.
Novartis fell 2.7 percent after its fourth-quarter core net income missed analyst expectations, while BASF weakened by 2.9 percent after issuing a profit warning. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
