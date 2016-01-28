European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
MILAN Jan 28 European shares were steady in early deals on Thursday after a choppy session in Asia and losses on Wall Street, although disappointing results from Roche weighed on healthcare stocks.
By 0820 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index inched up 0.2 percent while the euro zone's blue chip Eurostoxx 50 index also advanced 0.3 percent.
Energy stocks were the top sectoral gainers, as crude prices edged up after falling in Asian trading.
However, Roche dropped 3 percent after the Swiss drugmaker missed analyst expectations by posting 2015 core net income of 11.84 billion Swiss francs. Its dividend proposal also disappointed. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.