* Pan-European falls 0.3 pct, down 7 pct year-to-date
* Roche lower after results miss expectations
* Oil stocks higher as crude steadies above $33
By Alistair Smout and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 28 European shares fell on
Thursday as disappointing earnings from Roche weighed
on the healthcare sector and euro zone banks also came
under pressure.
By 1200 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was 1.3 percent lower at 1,323.96 points, while the euro
zone's blue chip Eurostoxx 50 index also fell, down
1.5 percent.
Roche dropped 4 percent after 2015 net profit from Swiss
drug maker fell short of expectations in 2015 and the company's
forecast of an improvement this year met a sceptical market
response. Its dividend also disappointed.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said Roche had been weighed down
by its diagnostics business, high tax and foreign exchange
effects. It however reiterated its buy rating on the stock
saying underlying results were of good quality.
"There are big FX headwinds from last year which are
filtering through now... and that's going to be the trend for
Swiss drugmakers and for Swiss stocks more generally," said Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
Fellow pharmaceutical firm Novartis fell 3.3
percent after many target price cuts from brokers following its
own disappointing results on Wednesday.
Euro zone banks were down 3.5 percent, with several Italian
lenders being suspended "limit down" for the second time in as
many days.
An EU scheme to help Italy's banks offload billions of euros
of bad loans has been greeted with falls in the sector since
Wednesday. The deal is a complex compromise, and could see the
banks take significant losses on the debt.
"Europe is seven years behind the curve when it comes to
sorting out the bad bank issues, which is why Europe hasn't
recovered," ETX Capital's Rundle said.
"There's a realisation that while the issues are being dealt
with, there are a range of further measures that will need to be
taken."
Fashion firm H&M fell 4.2 percent after the fashion
firm warned that price reductions to help shift large stocks of
winter wear after unusually warm weather and a strong dollar
would weigh on its first quarter.
Among the gainers, Electrolux added 3.9 percent,
despite reporting a fourth quarter loss, with traders citing a
better than expected underlying performance.
Investors were also digesting the latest update from the
U.S. Federal Reserve, which kept rates unchanged on Wednesday
saying it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial
developments, signaling it wasn't ready to abandon a plan to
tighten monetary policy this year.
"The Fed was very pragmatic by showing it is ready to
evaluate the impact of markets and delaying any decision to
March," said Marco Vailati, head of research at Cassa Lombarda.
