European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
LONDON Feb 1 European stock markets were steady on Monday, as a rise in the shares of major banks such as Bankia offset a fall in the telecoms sector after Nokia settled a dispute with Samsung.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, whose 6 percent fall in January was its worst monthly drop at the start of a year since 2008, rose 0.1 percent.
Bankia rose 7.1 percent after the state-controlled Spanish bank reported higher profits.
But shares in Nokia and Alcatel -- which Nokia is in the process of acquiring -- slumped around 10 percent after Nokia settled a patent dispute with South Korea's Samsung. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.