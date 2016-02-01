* FTSEurofirst down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct
* Nokia, Alcatel fall after Samsung settlement
* Bankia rises after reporting higher profits
* Italian bank stocks also gain on prospect of M&A
(Adds quote, detail)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares fell on Monday,
pulled lower by telecom equipment stocks amid investor
disappointment over the terms of a deal between Nokia
and Samsung to settle a legal dispute.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, whose six
percent fall in January was its worst monthly drop at the start
of a year since 2008, dipped 0.3 percent to 1,344.38.
Germany's DAX and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 fell 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent
respectively.
Shares in Nokia and Alcatel -- which Nokia is in
the process of acquiring -- slumped around 10 percent after
traders expressed disappointment with the terms of Nokia's
settlement of a patent dispute with Samsung.
Among other fallers, the abrupt departure of Luxottica's
third chief executive in 17 months sent shares in the
glasses firm down 6 percent, and concerns about strategy and the
ability of the group's 80-year-old founder to steer the company
in a more challenging market.
"Luxottica's predictable and stable revenue base is not
matched by its senior management team," analysts at Barclays
said in a note.
"Given the shakeup 18 months ago, we believe this will be
greeted with some scepticism by investors."
Traders said weak data from China, the world's
second-biggest economy, would also keep stock markets under
pressure.
PMI surveys on Monday also showed a slowdown in factory
growth across the euro zone.
"Disappointment over the Chinese data will dampen sentiment.
For the medium term, I would definitely look to sell out on any
market rallies," said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
The FTSEurofirst is down around 6 percent since the start of
2016 while the DAX is around 20 percent below a record high
reached last April.
Among risers, Bankia climbed 5 percent after the
state-controlled Spanish bank reported higher profits.
Shares in Banco Popolare and other Italian banks
also rose after the lender said it expected to agree a merger
with Banca Popolare di Milano within a month,
signalling the start of a long-awaited consolidation of Italy's
fragmented banking sector.
France's Vallourec rose nearly 16 percent after
the oil industry tubing maker saw a trading halt lifted at noon,
following the announcement of an extensive restructuring plan.
Shares in the firm fell 14 percent in the previous session.
