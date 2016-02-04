* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 0.6 percent
* Commodities shares among top gainers
* Credit Suisse slumps after reporting losses
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 4 European shares climbed higher on
Thursday, with commodities-related shares surging after a sharp
decline in the U.S. dollar that made dollar-priced crude oil and
metals cheaper for those using other currencies.
However, Credit Suisse slumped nearly 12 percent,
the biggest loss in the FTSEurofirst 300 index. The
bank posted its first full-year loss since 2008 after it booked
a big impairment charge for its investment banking business
under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.
The dollar fell after New York Federal Reserve President
William Dudley said financial conditions had tightened and the
Fed would have take into account a weakening outlook for the
global economy. His remarks raised doubts about the pace of
future U.S. interest rate increases.
"Now we see that the U.S. dollar has broken down quite
significantly and based on the cross-asset correlation, that
certainly helps commodity prices and stocks," said Gerhard
Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent at
1,303.32 points by 0947 GMT after trading in a wide range of
1,290.91-1,310.59 points earlier in the session, a day after the
index fell 1.6 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index and the
oil and gas index surged 4.1 percent and 2.2 percent
respectively, the biggest gains in Europe.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, BHP
Billiton and BP rose 2.5 to 8.6 percent. Royal
Dutch Shell Europe's largest oil company, rose 4
percent, in line with other commodities stocks, despite
reporting its lowest annual income in at least 13 years
.
The market was also underpinned by some positive earnings
releases. Of the companies on the STOXX 600 index that
have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, 52 percent have
met or exceeded expectations and 48 percent have fallen short,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
ING jumped 9 percent, the biggest gainer in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index. The Netherlands' largest
bank reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings
.
However, sentiment remained fragile after disappointing
earnings updates from some companies and European Central Bank
comments that saying it sees growing obstacles to growth
.
Swiss bank UBS cut its year-end target for the
STOXX 600 index by 8 percent to 400 points, mainly due to the
prospect of a weaker economic growth.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Larry
King)