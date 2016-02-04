* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.7 percent
* Commodities shares among top gainers
* Credit Suisse slumps after reporting losses
* ING up on solid results, reassuring message on oil risk
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 4 European shares fell on Thursday as
weak U.S. data fed concerns that the world's biggest economy may
be slowing down, with export-oriented auto stocks leading the
decline and Credit Suisse tumbling after reporting a
full-year loss.
U.S. nonfarm productivity slumped in the fourth quarter and
jobless claims rose more than expected, data showed. That put
added pressure on the dollar, which has been weakening as
expectations for more U.S. interest rate cuts this year fade.
"The dollar is weakening because the market is starting to
worry that the strength of the internal labour market may not be
enough to contain the headwinds," said Marco Vailati, head of
research at Cassa Lombarda. "What's needed are strong data that
pour cold water on mounting expectations for a slowdown".
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.7 percent by
1458 GMT, after falling 1.6 percent in the previous session,
while the STOXX 600 index fell by a similar amount to
327 points. Swiss bank UBS cut its year-end target for
the STOXX 600 by 8 percent to 400 points.
Credit Suisse slumped 10 percent, the biggest loss in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index. The bank posted its first
full-year loss since 2008 after it booked a big impairment
charge for its investment banking business under new Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam.
Export-oriented auto stocks fell more than 3
percent, making them the top sectoral faller. Daimler
fell 4.6 percent after the German car maker predicted only
modest growth this year after big increases in 2015, held back
by higher investment and slower sales growth for its
Mercedes-Benz cars in China.
On the other hand, miners and oil and gas stocks
surged 5.7 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, as the
decline in the U.S. dollar made dollar-priced crude oil and
metals cheaper for those using other currencies.
Royal Dutch Shell Europe's largest oil company,
rose 6 percent, in line with other commodities stocks, despite
reporting its lowest annual income in at least 13 years.
ING jumped 9 percent, the biggest gainer in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index. The Netherlands' largest
bank reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and
played down its oil exposure.
Of the companies on the STOXX 600 that have reported
fourth-quarter earnings so far, 52 percent have met or exceeded
expectations and 48 percent have fallen short, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta in
London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)