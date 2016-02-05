UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MILAN Feb 5 European shares opened slightly higher on Friday although investors remained cautious before a key U.S. jobs report that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
By 0815 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 1,297.69 points.
BNP Paribas was among the top gainers, up 4 percent, after France's biggest bank presented plans to cut investment banking costs in a bid to bolster profitability and said it would quit some activities to fuel growth.
But ArcelorMittal fell 6 percent after the world's largest steelmaker unveiled plans to raise $3 billion in fresh capital in a bid to reduce debt in the face of weak steel and mining sectors.
Almost all sectors were trading in positive territory except for miners, which on Thursday staged their biggest one-day gain since Sept. 2011, and utilities. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay about $2 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit that alleged the bank improperly attempted to get reimbursement from the federally backed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on bad loans it knew were based on fraudulent or potentially fraudulent information. * BT: BT Group Plc CEO faced a considerable hit t