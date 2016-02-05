(Adds details, updates prices)
* U.S. jobs growth worse than expected
* BNP Paribas rises after cost cutting plan
* Arcelor slumps on capital raising move
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 5 European equities were steady on
Friday as a rise in the shares of major banks and industrial
companies offset a fall in stocks such as defence group
Finmeccanica and steelmaker ArcelorMittal.
European stock markets initially turned lower after the
publication of weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but then
later stabilised.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. non-farm payrolls increased
by 151,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate was at 4.9
percent, the lowest since February 2008. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast employment increasing by 190,000 and the
jobless rate steady at 5 percent.
While the weak U.S. jobs growth could raise concerns over
the state of the world's biggest economy, it could also further
undercut the case for a Fed interest rate hike in March. The
U.S. central bank raised its short-term interest rate in
December for the first time in nearly a decade.
"Given how feeble the U.S. print was, the Fed will not be
changing their slant any time soon," said Ava Trade chief market
analyst Naeem Aslam.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were both
flat. Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC rose
0.1 percent while Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent.
BNP Paribas advanced by 4 percent after France's
biggest bank presented plans to cut investment banking costs in
a bid to bolster profitability, and said it would quit some
activities to fuel growth.
BNP Paribas' gains helped to lift up other banking stocks.
Construction group Vinci also rose after issuing a
bullish outlook, which also helped boost the shares of rival
industrial and construction companies.
Hexagon advanced after the measurement technology
firm posted quarterly operating profit that beat forecasts,
while Nokian Tyres also climbed 7.8 percent after
better-than-expected earnings.
However, ArcelorMittal fell 7.6 percent after the
world's largest steelmaker unveiled plans to raise $3 billion in
fresh capital in a bid to reduce debt in the face of weak steel
and mining sectors.
Finmeccanica shares also fell after Milan prosecutors said
they would be investigating the pricing of a deal between
Hitachi and Finmeccanica.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)