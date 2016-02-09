* FTSEurofirst down 1.9 percent to lowest in over 2 years
* Deutsche Bank turns lower as banks extend falls
* Vestas gains after beating earnings forecasts
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Feb 9 European shares turned lower
in early afternoon on Tuesday to touch their lowest level in
more than two years with worries about the impact on banks of
sustained low interest rates keeping sentiment fragile.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, which slumped
3.4 percent on Monday, was down 1.9 percent by 1251 GMT to
1,215.12 points, its lowest level since early September 2013.
The European banking index fell 3.4 percent,
reversing earlier gains and after sinking 5.6 percent on Monday.
The index was set for its biggest weekly losing streak since
1998 as investors fret over the threat to banks' profitability
and capital strength from compressed interest rate margins.
"The mood is clearly negative. What is needed is a strong
and clear message from the ECB," said Activtrades Chief Market
Analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.
Deutsche Bank shares fell 1.9 percent. Late on
Monday the German bank said it had "sufficient" reserves to make
due payments this year on AT1 securities. Its shares had slumped
9.5 percent on Monday on concerns about its ability to maintain
bond payments.
Elsewhere in the sector, UniCredit was suspend
after a fall of 6 percent as better than expected results failed
to reassure investors. Credit Suisse, UBS,
Barclays > were all down by more than 4 percent.
Analysts said that the banking sector was prone to further
weakness in the near term. The cost of insuring bank debt
against default climbed on Monday to its highest since late
2013. Borrowing costs in Spain, Portugal and Italy jumped as
investors demanded a fatter risk premium over safer German
paper, where two-year yields hit record lows.
"The CDS (credit default swap) market is indicating a future
financial stress for bond holders in the banking sector. There
are concerns that the banking sector is under-capitalised in
Europe and credit conditions are sub-optimal," Lorne Baring,
managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, said.
"And when combined with the global macro backdrop, with
Chinese growth slowing down, there is a natural impact of it
around the world and the banking sector is bearing the brunt.
There could be a wave of defaults in the energy sector and that
will damage the balance sheet of the banking sector."
Goldman Sachs analysts said that while there were no signs
of any strain in terms of euro or U.S. dollar funding in money
markets for European banks, market liquidity had nevertheless
reduced.
Among the few gainers, Vestas rose 4 percent after
beating earnings forecasts.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)