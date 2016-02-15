* FTSEurofirst 300 up sharply for second day running
* French telecoms rally as M&A talk heats up
* Greek stock market rises 7.4 pct
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 15 European shares rose sharply for
the second consecutive session on Monday, boosted by a rebound
in banking stocks and French telecoms shares amid signs of
takeover activity in the sector.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
3 percent on Friday, gained a further 3 percent.
But the index remains down around 12 percent this year
because of worries over a global economic slowdown and the
health of Europe's banking sector.
Bank stocks rose on Monday as investors welcomed plans by
the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy bundles of Italian bad
bank loans as part of its asset-purchase programme.
The Greek stock market climbed 7.4 percent after the
debt-ridden country's central government registered a primary
budget surplus of 1.193 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in
January.
"It's no surprise to see markets rebounding after excessive
movements seen in the last few weeks," said Riccardo Ambrosetti,
chairman of Italy's Ambrosetti Asset Management. "European
equities have been particularly hit and we expect a faster
recovery for battered financial stocks."
Italian bank Monte Paschi rose 8.1 percent, while
shares in rivals Banco Popolare and Intesa Sanpaolo
climbed 6.9 percent and 3.4 percent respectively.
The rise in the Italian banking sector helped other
financial stocks in Europe, with Dutch group ING rising
5.9 percent and Credit Suisse up 2.9 percent.
French telecoms shares surged on prospects of a merger
between Orange and rival Bouygues Telecom. Orange,
scheduled to report results on Tuesday, said talks were
continuing between the two.
Shares in Bouygues Telecom parent Bouygues climbed
6.7 percent, Orange rose 3.4 percent while rivals Iliad
and Numericable-SFR rose 3.9 percent and 8.4 percent
respectively.
"This latest news reinforces our belief that French market
consolidation will happen, and Iliad will greatly benefit from
it," analysts at Bryan Garnier wrote in a note.
Traders added that expectations of more monetary stimulus
from the ECB were providing further support for equities. Its
president Mario Draghi reiterated on Monday that it was ready to
act in March.
Germany's Bundesbank slashed its forecast for inflation on
Monday, suggesting the same will happen across the wider euro
zone, which could increase pressure on the ECB to loosen money
supply.
