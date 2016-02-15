* FTSEurofirst 300 rises sharply for second day running
* French telecoms rally as M&A talk heats up
* Greek stock market rises 7.4 pct
(Updates with closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 15 European shares rose sharply for
the second consecutive session on Monday, boosted by a rebound
in banking stocks and French telecoms shares prompted by signs
of takeover activity in the sector.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
3 percent on Friday, gained a further 2.9 percent on Monday. The
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 2.8
percent.
The FTSEurofirst remains down around 12 percent this year
because of worries over a global economic slowdown and the
health of Europe's banking sector.
But bank stocks rose on Monday as investors welcomed plans
by the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy bundles of Italian bad
bank loans as part of its asset-purchase programme.
The Greek stock market also climbed 7.4 percent after
the debt-ridden central government registered a primary budget
surplus of 1.193 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in January.
"It's no surprise to see markets rebounding after excessive
movements seen in the last few weeks," said Riccardo Ambrosetti,
chairman of Italy's Ambrosetti Asset Management. "European
equities have been particularly hit and we expect a faster
recovery for battered financial stocks."
Italian bank Monte Paschi rose 9.2 percent, while
shares in rivals Banco Popolare and Intesa Sanpaolo
climbed 7.3 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.
The rise in the Italian banking sector helped other
financial stocks in Europe, with Dutch group ING rising
5.7 percent and Credit Suisse up 2.7 percent.
French telecoms shares surged on prospects of a merger
between Orange and rival Bouygues Telecom. Orange,
scheduled to report results on Tuesday, said talks were
continuing between the two.
Shares in Bouygues Telecom parent Bouygues climbed
6.8 percent, Orange rose 3.1 percent while rivals Iliad
and Numericable-SFR rose 4 percent and 8 percent
respectively.
"This latest news reinforces our belief that French market
consolidation will happen, and Iliad will greatly benefit from
it," analysts at Bryan Garnier wrote in a note.
Traders said the mood was buoyed by ECB president Mario
Draghi reiterating on Monday that the ECB was ready to act in
March if inflation expectations remain weak.
Germany's Bundesbank slashed its forecast for inflation on
Monday, suggesting the same will happen across the wider euro
zone, which could increase pressure on the ECB to loosen money
supply even further.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)