By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares retreated on
Tuesday, with falling commodities prices and disappointing
updates from Standard Chartered and BHP Billiton
putting pressure on the market.
Standard Chartered fell 5 percent after the emerging
markets-focused bank reported an 84 percent fall in profits as
weaker global financial markets, tumbling commodity prices and
rising loan impairments hammered revenues.
Shares in miner BHP Billiton dropped 3 percent after it
slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent, abandoning a
long-held policy of steady or higher payouts, and reporting a
six-month net loss of $5.67 billion, its first in more than 16
years.
"The dividend at BHP Billiton had looked in doubt for some
time," Steve Clayton, head of equity research at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent by 0852 GMT. The index closed 1.7 percent higher on
Monday after hitting a two-week high. It is down nearly 10
percent so far this year.
Miners were the biggest sectoral decliners, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources index falling 1.6 percent,
hit by BHP and weaker metals prices.
Shares in Antofagasta, Anglo American, Rio
Tinto and Glencore fell between 1.9 percent and
3.2 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index fell 0.5
percent, as crude oil prices dropped more than 1 percent amid
worries that rising Iranian output would deepen global
oversupply, offsetting expectations of a drop in U.S.
production.
France's Thales rose 8 percent as the company
raised its dividend after posting higher-than-expected core
profit and record orders in 2015.
