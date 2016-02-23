* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.3 percent
* Standard Chartered drops after profit slump
* BHP Billiton sharply down on dividend cut
* Italian banks rally help sector outperform
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares retreated on
Tuesday, with falling commodities prices and disappointing
updates from Standard Chartered and BHP Billiton
weighing on the market.
Standard Chartered fell 5.5 percent after the emerging
markets-focused bank reported an 84 percent fall in profits as
weaker global financial markets, tumbling commodity prices and
rising loan impairments hammered revenues.
Shares in BHP Billiton dropped 4.3 percent after the miner
slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent, abandoning a
long-held policy of steady or higher payouts, and reporting its
first net loss in more than 16 years.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent by 1121 GMT after hitting a two-week high on Monday.
Miners were the biggest sectoral decliners, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources index falling 2.2 percent,
hit by BHP and weaker metals prices.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index fell 0.4
percent, as crude oil prices dropped more than 1 percent amid
worries that rising Iranian output would deepen global
oversupply, offsetting expectations of a drop in U.S.
production.
In spite of losses in StanChart shares, the STOXX Europe 600
bank index outperformed, up 0.5 percent, underpinned by
a rally in Italian banks, as some investors viewed the recent
sell-off as overdone.
France's Thales rose 6.4 percent as the company
raised its dividend after posting higher-than-expected core
profit and record orders in 2015.
