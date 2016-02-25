* FTSEurofirst rises but down since start of 2016
* Lloyds and AXA rise after results
* Zodiac slumps after profit warning
* Citi stays overweight on continental Europe shares
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON Feb 25 European shares rebounded on
Thursday from losses earlier in the week, as solid corporate
results from the likes of French insurer AXA and
British bank Lloyds lifted stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen around 4 percent in the previous two sessions, rose 1.4
percent by 1105 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst nevertheless remains down by around 10
percent since the start of 2016, with concerns about a slowing
global economy weighing on world stock markets and commodity
prices.
Markets were looking ahead to this weekend's G20 meeting of
world financial leaders in Shanghai but some investors were
skeptical it could provide a big boost to sentiment.
"We're getting closer to the G20 meeting but the market
doesn't look to be expecting much out of it," said Alessandro
Balsotti, Senior Portfolio Manager at JCI Capital in London.
Lloyds surged 5.6 percent after announcing a special
dividend payment and higher profits, while shares in the rig
company Seadrill advanced 6.7 percent as investors welcomed a
refinancing plan.
AXA also progressed 1.9 percent after posting
higher profits, and gains in top banking and insurance stocks
added the most points to European stock markets.
However, Zodiac Aerospace slumped 22 percent after
announcing a profit warning.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 53 percent of
companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met or
beaten market expectations with their fourth quarter results.
U.S. investment bank Citigroup cut its 2016 global economic
growth forecast but kept an "overweight" position on European
shares excluding the UK, as it felt the UK market would be
impacted by uncertainty around Britain's 'Brexit' vote in June
on whether or not to stay in the European Union.
"We remain 'overweight' Europe excluding the UK, where
equities look especially attractive relative to bonds, and
'underweight' UK where Brexit fears are likely to be a drag,"
Citigroup wrote in a note.
