(Corrects first paragraph to show shares rose)

* Pan-European index rises 0.7 percent to end at 4-week high

* Miners top sectoral gainer, Fiat tops positive auto sector

* UK supermarket Morrisons surges on Amazon deal

* Germany's DAX underperforms, hindered by BASF, utilities

By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash

MILAN/LONDON, Feb 29 European shares rose on Monday as a decision by China to resume its easing cycle more than offset disappointment over the G20 meeting failing to agree new measures to boost growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 0.7 percent at 1,313.74 points, its highest level since Feb. 2. The index however registered its third straight month of losses due to investor concerns over the global growth outlook.

Fresh euro zone data showed inflation unexpectedly turned negative in February, helping the market come off lows and adding weight to expectations the ECB will further boost stimulus measures at its meeting next month.

Sentiment however was fragile due to worries over growth.

"Ongoing investor worries about deflation and other economic risks mean the potential gains for the markets may be limited unless we see a marked improvement in global data," Gain Capital analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.

On Monday, China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, by 50 basis points, to help revive a slowing economy.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers said they needed to look beyond ultra-low interest rates to revive the global economy, flagging risks to growth including volatile capital flows, and sinking commodity prices.

"The G20 conclusions confirm that policymakers still have not felt enough the pressure from markets," said Didier Saint-Georges, Managing Director at Carmignac.

Miners were the top sectoral gainer, up 3.4 percent, as metal prices turned higher after the rate move by China, a top global metal consumer.

Autos rose 1.7 percent, helped by a rise of more than 4 percent in Fiat Chrysler on speculation about a potential tie-up with Peugeot.

British supermarket group Morrisons surged 5.9 percent, outperforming its sector, after striking a distribution deal with online retailer Amazon.

"The tie-up with Amazon is also consistent with Morrisons' plans to drive volume, broaden its brand reach and leverage its marginal costs," Shore Capital said in a note. "Operational improvement should lead to free cash generation that shareholders can expect in time to receive."

Elsewhere in the sector, Tesco fell 2 percent, Carrefour inched 0.6 percent higher and Ahold was up 0.5 percent.

Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent, dragged down by BASF after Credit Suisse and Kepler cut their price targets on the chemicals company.

German utilities E.ON and RWE both fell more than 1 percent with traders citing longer than expected talks over how to share the costs of the country's exit from nuclear power.

Ireland's benchmark equity index rose 1.6 percent. Two of the country's biggest parties said they would each try to form their own government over the next 10 days following an inconclusive election. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)