By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 4 European shares inched up on
Friday as solid results at chipmaker Gemalto and firmer
mining stocks kept equities on their recent upwards trajectory.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen in five of the last six sessions, edged up 0.1 percent, as
did the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index.
After a turbulent start to 2016 due to worries about global
growth and the health of the banking sector, European stocks
have had a recent rally as oil prices recovered and fears over a
U.S. economic slowdown abated.
Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst remains down by around 7
percent since the start of 2016.
"The recession fears were overdone. The market panicked in
January and went into risk-off mode too quickly. I was buying
back in January and February although I'm not adding any more
for now," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Gemalto rose by more than 10 percent after it reported a
rise in annual profits.
Shares in Oslo-listed Seadrill jumped more than 20
percent, lifted by an overnight rise of 15 percent in the
company's U.S-listed shares as firmer oil prices
propped up U.S. and European energy stocks.
Mining stocks such as Glencore and Antofagasta
advanced, helped by a rally in the prices of major
industrial metals.
Many traders were focusing on U.S. employment data due at
1330 GMT.
U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in February, in a
sign of labour market strength that could further ease fears the
economy is heading into recession and allow the Federal Reserve
to gradually raise interest rates this year.
