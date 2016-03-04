* Gemalto surges after results
MILAN/LONDON, March 4 European shares rose on
Friday after strong U.S jobs data eased concerns of a possible
recession in the world's largest economy, with Gemalto
lifted by solid results and miners boosted by firmer metal
prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen in five of the last six sessions, was up 0.6 percent by
1452 GMT. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was up
0.85 percent.
U.S. employment gains surged in February, the clearest sign
yet of labor market strength that could further ease fears the
economy was heading into recession and allow the Federal Reserve
to gradually raise interest rates this year.
"Risk mood is on and concerns over a recession are starting
to disappear," said Consultinvest fund manager Enrico Vaccari.
European stocks have rallied after a rocky start to 2016, as
oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown
abated. Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst remains down around 7
percent since the start of the year.
"The recession fears were overdone. The market panicked in
January and went into risk-off mode too quickly. I was buying
back in January and February, although I'm not adding any more
for now," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Gemalto rose 12.5 percent after it reported a rise in annual
profits. Mining stocks such as Glencore
and Antofagasta advanced, helped by a rally in the
prices of major industrial metals.
Shares in Oslo-listed Seadrill jumped 27 percent,
scoring its seventh straight day of gains, which analysts linked
to firmer oil prices.
Carnegie analyst Johan Stroem said a move by U.S.-listed
British rival Noble Corp to buy back bonds also helped
shares in Seadrill, which has said it will present a refinancing
plan in the first half to address its $10 billion of debt.
Auto stocks were also up for the seventh straight
sessions, as low valuations after a recent sell-off attracted
some investors.
Banca Carige fell 10 percent after the European
Central Bank asked the lender to draw up a new business plan,
putting pressure on all Italian banks. Monte Paschi
and UniCredit both fell more than 2.5 percent.
