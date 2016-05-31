LONDON May 31 European shares were steady on
Tuesday, with the region's stock markets set for their best
monthly performance since October, as the euro's weakness on
currency markets propped up export-driven companies.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes were flat but on track for their third straight
month of gains and their best month since last October.
The dollar hovered near its highest level in two months
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on growing
expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike, while the
euro lost ground.
The dollar has risen over the last week following comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said a rate
increase in coming months would be "appropriate" if the U.S.
economy and jobs market continued to improve.
British financial trading and betting company IG was
among the best-performing stocks in Europe, rising 2 percent
after IG forecast its full-year earnings to come in slightly
ahead of market expectations.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)