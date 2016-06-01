LONDON, June 1 European shares fell on
Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses and starting
June on a muted note, with Sweden's Elekta the worst
performer after a set of disappointing results.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent,
extending a fall of 0.8 percent in the previous session. The
STOXX Europe 600 index also fell 0.5 percent.
Both indexes had posted a third straight month of gains
despite the falls on the last trading day of May. It was the
biggest monthly rise for the indexes since November.
Care company Elekta was the top STOXX 600 faller,
down as much as 7 percent after its first quarter earnings
lagged. It also said that its performance in the first half in
general would be weak.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)