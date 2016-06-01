(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300, STOXX 600 down 0.4 pct
* Miners fall after mixed China PMI
* France leads tourism stocks lower after travel alert
* German PMI gives DAX a boost
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 1 European shares fell on
Wednesday, hit by a drop in commodity stocks and banks, while
the travel sector was under pressure after the U.S. issued a
travel alert over the possibility of attacks in Europe this
summer.
The FTSEurofirst 300 and STOXX Europe 600
both fell 0.4 percent, extending falls from Tuesday's 0.8
percent drop.
The top sectoral faller was the STOXX 600 Basic Resources
index, which fell 2.3 percent. Mining companies led the
sector lower after official and private surveys on China's
manufacturing activity, which suggested the world's
second-largest economy is still struggling to regain traction.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
(PMI) showed activity at China's factories shrank for a 15th
straight month in May. The official manufacturing May PMI
painted a slightly more optimistic picture and stood unchanged
from the previous month at 50.1
.
"Overnight, China PMI figures were a mixed bag, with
official figures showing marginal growth and unofficial
indicating a slowdown," said Ana Thaker, Market Economist at
PhillipCapital UK
"China has expressed a desire to move to a consumer led
economy but these figures pose a problem for the country as it
struggles to boost the non-manufacturing sector."
Oil and gas shares also fell, down 0.6 percent,
tracking a dip in oil prices.
The travel and leisure sector fell 1.5 percent,
among top sectoral fallers, after the United States warned of
possible summer attacks in Europe, saying that major events,
tourist sites, restaurants, commercial centers and
transportation could all be targeted.
French tourism stocks led the sector lower. The industry is
already being hit by strikes, and the Euro 2016 soccer
tournament, starting next week, is seen as a major security
challenge.
"The expectation is that we will see a bit of a difficult
summer, and the backdrop of that perception of an increased risk
of attacks is certainly not helping," Chris Beauchamp, market
analyst at IG, said.
Banco Popolare led the banking sector lower. It
fell 4 percent after media reports said Italy's market watchdog
will give its go ahead to the bank's cash call later today.
Care company Elekta was the top STOXX 600
faller, down as much as 7 percent after its first
quarter earnings lagged. It also said that its performance in
the first half in general would be weak.
However, German stocks outperformed after an upbeat PMI
survey showed that manufacturing growth hit a four-month high,
in contrast to downcast readings from other euro zone nations
such as France and Italy.
Germany's DAX rose 0.1 percent, while the French
CAC and the Italian FTSE MIB fell 0.1 percent.
Today's European research round-up
