LONDON, June 3 European equities advanced on
Friday, with French hotel group Accor < climbing on a
report that China's Jin Jiang was planning to hike its stake in
the group, while a recovery in commodities prices boosted mining
and energy stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index and the STOXX Europe 600 index
both gained 0.3 percent in early trading.
However, investors avoided strong bets ahead of U.S. jobs
data that could provide some hints about the timing of the
Federal Reserve's likely move on hike interest rates. Non-farm
payrolls probably rose by 164,000 jobs in May after rising by
160,000 in April, according to a Reuters survey.
Accor shares rose 3.3 percent, the top gainer in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after French
newspaper Le Figaro reported that China's Jin Jiang
was considering increasing its stake in Accor to 29 percent.
Accor declined to comment on the report.
The European basic resources and oil and gas
indexes rose nearly 1 percent, the top sectoral gainers, after
prices of crude oil and key industrial metals advanced.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)