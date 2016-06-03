* Pan-European index ends down 0.9 pct
* U.S. jobs data disappoints
* Accor up on report Jin Jiang plans to hike stake
* Autos, banks lead sectoral fallers
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, June 3 European shares fell on
Friday after much weaker U.S. jobs data than expected, while
Accor soared on reported plans by a Chinese rival to raise its
stake in the hotel group.
The U.S. economy created the fewest number of jobs in more
than five years in May, suggesting weakness in the labour market
and dashing expectations of a interest rate hike this
month.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.9 percent to its lowest
point in one week and a half. The index fell 2.4 percent for the
week after gaining for the previous three weeks running.
"The US non-farm payroll data was crazy and completely
unbelievable and this is the last set of important data before
the Fed meeting," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at
Think Forex.
Economists now expect the Fed to wait until July before
raising rates, meaning that any monetary policy decision in the
world's biggest economy will be made after a UK vote on whether
to leave the European Union takes place in three weeks time.
Europe's auto sector index fell 2.3 percent, making
it the worst-performing sector, as reduced expectations of an
imminent US rate hike weakened the dollar and sent the euro
rallying to a four-week high. A stronger euro is a disadvantage
for the export-oriented sector.
Banks followed with a 2.2 percent drop.
In the sector, Banco Popolare fell as 5.2 percent
to touch a record low after Italy's fourth-largest bank priced
its 1 billion euros rights issue.
Accor shares rose 6.7 percent - the top gainer on
the FTSEurofirst. French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Jin
Jiang was considering increasing its Accor holding
to 29 percent. Accor declined to comment.
Commodities stocks were in demand, with the European basic
resources index rising 1.7 percent, as the lower dollar
pushed up metal prices.
Airbus fell 3.5 percent after Qatar Airways
canceled its first Airbus A320neo jet due to delays in
deliveries.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)