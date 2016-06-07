(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 share index rises 1 percent
* Yellen comments provide support to equities
* Commodities-related stocks in demand
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 7 European shares advanced on
Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made no clear
reference to the timing of any increase in U.S. interest rates.
Yellen's remarks on Monday followed Friday's dismal monthly
jobs report, which raised concerns over the ability of the
economy to absorb a rate hike as early as June. She called the
jobs report "disappointing", but said "one should not attach too
much significance to a single report".
"Yellen noted several positive developments, but also
pointed out some negative ones. The end result was a decline in
summer tightening expectations," said Koen De Leus, senior
economist at KBC, in Brussels.
"A June rate hike is more or less out of play now, and even
for a July hike, we'll have to see a battery of hugely positive
data. In the near term, all eyes will be on the Brexit story and
volatility will rise as we get closer to the referendum day."
According to two polls published in Tuesday's newspapers,
Britons narrowly favour remaining in the European Union in
contrast to surveys released on Monday that showed the campaign
for Brexit ahead.
Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain part of
the EU, a choice with far-reaching consequences for politics,
the economy, defence and diplomacy. Divergent polls have made it
difficult to predict the outcome.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 and the
FTSEurofirst 300 equity indexes were both up 1 percent
by 0736 GMT, extending the previous session's gains of about 0.3
percent.
Germany's DAX outperformed the broader market, with
the share index rising 1.3 percent after data showed that German
industrial output rose more than expected in April, suggesting
that the motor of Europe's largest economy was humming along at
the start of the second quarter.
Among sectoral gainers, commodities-related stocks were in
demand. The European Basic Resources index rose 2
percent as copper prices held near four-week, while the energy
index advanced 1.6 percent as oil prices edged higher.
BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Glencore
rose 2.1 to 2.7 percent. Royal Dutch Shell was
up 2.5 percent, also helped by a company announcement saying
that it would sell up to 10 percent of its oil and gas
production, leaving up to 10 countries to cut costs following
its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group.
Shares in Natixis rose 3.5 percent, the top gainer
in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after Jefferies started the
coverage of the company with a "buy" rating.
(Editing by Alison Williams)