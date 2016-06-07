(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 share index rises 1.2 percent
* Yellen comments provide support to equities
* Energy stocks boosted as oil price hits 8-month high
* Volatility could rise as Brexit vote approaches
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, June 7 European shares touched a
one-week high on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen pushed back expectations for a rate increase without
raising concerns over the strength of the world's largest
economy.
Yellen's remarks late on Monday followed Friday's dismal
monthly jobs report, which increased jitters over the ability of
the U.S. economy to absorb a rate hike as early as June. She
called the jobs report "disappointing", but said "one should not
attach too much significance to a single report".
Firmer oil prices also helped sentiment.
"Investors continue to see the glass half-full," JCI
portfolio manager Alessandro Balsotti said. "A good day for oil
prices and a balanced speech by Yellen have allowed indexes to
shrug off concerns of a slowdown in the U.S. economic cycle."
In spite of the upbeat mood, investors said volatility could
increase in the near term as Britain prepares for what looks
like a close vote on June 23 over whether to leave the European
Union.
"Managing short-term volatility by de-risking is going to be
an important consideration for investors ... Global
diversification will remain important for UK-based investors,"
said Rick Lacaille, Global CIO of State Street Global Advisors.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 and the
FTSEurofirst 300 indexes rose 1.2 percent and 1.1
percent respectively, extending the previous session's slight
gains and ending at their highest close since May 31.
Germany's DAX outperformed, rising 1.7 percent
after data showed that industrial output in Germany rose more
than expected in April. That suggested the motor of Europe's
largest economy was humming along at the start of the second
quarter.
Among sectoral gainers, commodities-related stocks were in
demand. The energy index advanced 2.6 percent as oil
prices hit their highest in eight months, buoyed by the dollar
nearing one-month lows and by falling Nigerian production after
attacks on infrastructure.
Royal Dutch Shell was up 3.2 percent, also helped
by news it would sell up to 10 percent of its oil and gas
production, withdrawing from up to 10 countries to cut costs
following its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group.
Shares in shipping and energy group AP Moller-Maersk
rose 4.7 percent, making it the second biggest
gainer on the FTSEurofirst, following an upbeat note from Danske
Bank.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Catherine Evans)