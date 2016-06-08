* Erste falls on move by Uniqa to sell Erste shares
* Ingenico hit by drop in U.S. peer VeriFone
* World Bank cuts economic growth forecasts
By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 8 European shares fell on
Wednesday, retreating after two straight days of gains, as a
drop in Austrian bank Erste knocked financial stocks.
Mixed Chinese economic data, along with a decision by the
World Bank to slash its 2016 global economic growth forecast,
also gave some traders a reason to take a negative view on the
outlook for stock markets.
"The Chinese export figures looked a bit disappointing, and
the World Bank's cut to its forecasts is another reason to be a
bit bearish on the markets," said Berkeley Futures' associate
director Richard Griffiths.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both fell 0.5 percent, after rising for the
last two days.
Erste fell 3.4 percent, after insurance company Uniqa said
late on Tuesday it would sell around 17.4 million Erste shares.
The shares of payment systems company Ingenico
also fell 4.6 percent, hit by a slump in rival VeriFone
after VeriFone posted lower-than-expected earnings.
Shares in German pharmaceuticals company Stada Arzneimittel
dropped 3.4 percent after it denied a recent media
report that it had held talks with CVC Capital Partners
over a potential buyout.
Among the top risers, German payments company Wirecard
jumped 5 percent with traders citing reports that a
Chinese company was interested in acquiring a full or partial
stake.
Britain's FTSE 100 was the top performing European
market, up 0.1 percent on the back of a rally in mining stocks
including Anglo American and Glencore.
German utility E.ON gained 3 percent. Its Chief
Executive Johannes Teyssen urged shareholders to support the
company's plans to spin off Uniper, the operator of its
conventional energy business.
