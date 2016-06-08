* UniCredit falls on CEO uncertainty
* Erste down on move by Uniqa to sell stake
* World Bank cuts economic growth forecasts
(Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 8 European shares fell on Wednesday
after two straight days of gains, as a drop in Italian bank
UniCredit and Austrian bank Erste knocked
financial stocks.
Mixed Chinese economic data, along with a decision by the
World Bank to slash its 2016 global economic growth forecast,
also gave some traders a reason to take a negative view on the
outlook for stock markets.
"The Chinese export figures looked a bit disappointing, and
the World Bank's cut to its forecasts is another reason to be a
bit bearish on the markets," Berkeley Futures' associate
director, Richard Griffiths, said.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both ended down 0.5 percent.
UniCredit fell on uncertainty over the appointment of a new
CEO and the possibility that it will have to launch a capital
increase. The bank is due to hold a board meeting on Thursday.
Erste shares fell 3.8 percent, after insurance company Uniqa
said it would sell about 17.4 million Erste shares.
Shares in payment systems company Ingenico dropped
7.2 percent after sector peer VeriFone posted
lower-than-expected earnings.
Shares in German pharmaceuticals company Stada Arzneimittel
fell 1.7 percent after it denied a recent media
report that it had held talks with CVC Capital Partners
over a potential buyout.
The top riser was payments company Wirecard, which
jumped 5.9 percent, with traders citing reports that a Chinese
company was interested in buying all or part of it.
Britain's FTSE 100 was the top performing European
market, up 0.3 percent on the back of a rally in mining stocks
including Anglo American and Glencore.
German utility E.ON gained 3.5 percent. Its Chief
Executive Johannes Teyssen urged shareholders to support plans
to spin off Uniper, the operator of its conventional energy
business.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.