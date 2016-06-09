* Pan-European indexes down 0.7 percent
* Essentra plunges after profit warning
* Pullback in oil price hits commodities sector
* Financials down on low rates prospects
By Kit Rees and Danilo Masoni
MILAN, June 9 European shares fell for a second
straight day on Thursday weighed down by weakness among
commodities-related stocks, while Essentra plunged
after a profit warning.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes were both down around 0.7 percent by 1109 GMT.
Among the biggest fallers on the STOXX 600, Essentra
slumped over 30 percent after it warned of lower
full-year profit, citing challenging market conditions in filter
products and delays in some large projects.
A softening in the price of oil weighed on the shares of oil
& gas companies. Traders took profits after three sessions of
gains, though oil prices remain near to year-highs.
The oil & gas sector was down 1.4 percent, while
analysts said that a weakening oil price was also weighing on
sentiment among the basic resources stocks, which fell
1.3 percent.
Despite this, shares in DONG Energy jumped as
much as 10 percent after the Danish utility and wind farm
developer sealed the biggest European stock market flotation
this year.
Some investors cited the recent strength of the euro
as a negative factor for European equities as well as caution
ahead of a UK vote later this month on whether to remain in the
European Union.
"The weaker dollar is overall bad for European companies and
... the Brexit vote means there will be a lot of uncertainties
in the mid term," said Jerome Schupp, head of research at SYZ
Asset Management in Geneva.
Fading expectations of a U.S rate hike triggered by a weaker
than expected jobs report last Friday have sent the dollar to a
five-week low against a basket of currencies this week. The euro
has also strengthened but was down on Thursday.
Schupp said expectations that the Federal Reserve would not
lift interest rates any time soon had weighed on financial
stocks, especially the big European banks with a global
business.
The STOXX 600 Bank sector index, which has been the
worst sectoral performer so far this year, was down 0.4 percent.
Profitability in the sector is being hurt by the European
Central Bank's ultra-low interest rates, a policy which has been
criticised by German politicians including Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble.
On Wednesday, sources told Reuters that Commerzbank
was examining the possibility of hoarding billions of
euros in vaults rather than paying a penalty charge for parking
it with the ECB.
Commerzbank shares fell 1.4 percent.
Vodafone weighed on Telecoms stocks, falling 4
percent and making it the third biggest loser on the
FTSEurofirst, after it traded without entitlement to its latest
dividend payout.
Likewise German utility E.ON also fell after
going ex-dividend.
