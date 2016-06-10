European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON, June 10 European shares slipped for a third straight day to a two-week low on Friday, with weaker commodities prices putting further pressure on mining and energy stocks.
The European mining index dropped 1 percent after prices of copper and other key metals fell.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Glencore fell 0.6 to 1.1 percent, dragging the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.6 percent to a two-week low.
The European STOXX 600 index was also down 0.6 percent.
The energy index fell 0.7 percent as oil prices also came under pressure following a stronger dollar.
Shares in Lufthansa fell 4.2 percent after news that its chief financial officer is to step down, a surprise move that came as the airline is trying to trim its cost base. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB