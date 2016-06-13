(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.4 pct
* Markets spooked by Brexit fears
* Banks, autos bear brunt of selling
* G4S drops after Orlando shooting
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 13 European shares fell to their
lowest level in more than two months on Monday, hit by a
sell-off in cyclical stocks and widespread unease in markets
over a possible British exit from the European Union.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.4 percent at 1,289.95 points by 1137 GMT after hitting its
lowest since early April and extending the previous session's
2.3 percent drop. The STOXX Europe 600 was trading 1.5
percent lower after setting its lowest in more than two months.
European shares came under further selling pressure
following a risk-off pattern in global markets as investors
positioned for central bank meetings this week and a referendum
on Britain's EU membership set for June 23.
One poll out after the market closed on Friday gave the
"out" campaign a 10 point lead, though two subsequent polls over
the weekend painted a mixed picture over which side will win.
Bookmakers still believe that the referendum is likely to
result in a vote to remain in the EU, although the probability
of an "in" vote has dropped 10 percentage points from last week.
Before then, the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England,
Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan are all expected to
hold monetary policy steady against a backdrop of caution
heightened by the Brexit issue.
"We're in uncharted territory in front of the Brexit vote,
and then there's also the Fed this week. So the wall of worry is
quite high at the moment. All the banks are a little bit lower,
and they're the ones which are likely to get hit," said Zeg
Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.
"For the next two weeks, you've got to be slightly mad if
you've not got your money in defensive stocks."
Cyclical stocks - sensitive to economic shifts - were the
top fallers, with the auto and bank sectors down
2.0 and 1.6 percent respectively. Commodity stocks also came
under pressure, with miners down 1.6 percent and oil and
gas shares down 1.3 percent.
Brent crude prices dipped below $50 a barrel for the first
time in a week, hit by a darkening economic outlook.
Among individual movers, mid-cap company G4S fell
more than 5 percent after Sunday's Orlando nightclub shootings.
Omar Mateen, who killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub
in Florida on Sunday, was employed by G4S and had undergone
company screening in 2013 with "no findings", G4S said on
Sunday.
Traders and analysts said that it would dent G4S' reputation
in the United States, where it generates a substantial
proportion of its revenue.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Gareth Jones)