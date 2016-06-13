(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 1.9 percent
* Markets spooked by Brexit fears
* Banks, autos bear brunt of selling
* G4S drops after Orlando shooting
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 13 European shares fell to their
lowest level for more than three months on Monday, hit by a
sell-off in cyclical stocks and widespread unease in markets
over a possible British exit from the European Union.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.9
percent lower at 1,284.36 points after hitting its lowest since
late February and extending the previous session's 2.3 percent
drop. The STOXX Europe 600 ended 1.8 percent lower,
while Italy's FTSE MIB closed down 2.9 percent.
European shares came under further selling pressure
following a risk-off pattern in global markets as investors
positioned for central bank meetings this week and the
referendum on Britain's EU membership set for June 23.
"We're in uncharted territory in front of the Brexit vote,
and then there's also the Fed this week. So the wall of worry is
quite high at the moment. All the banks are a little bit lower,
and they're the ones which are likely to get hit," LONTRAD
managing director, Zeg Choudhry, said.
"For the next two weeks, you've got to be slightly mad if
you've not got your money in defensive stocks."
One poll in Britain, out after the market closed on Friday,
gave the "out" campaign a 10-point lead, though two subsequent
polls over the weekend painted a mixed picture of which side
will win.
Bookmakers still believe that the referendum is likely to
result in a vote to remain in the EU, although the probability
of an "In" vote has dropped 10 percentage points from last week.
Before then, the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England,
Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan are all expected to
hold monetary policy steady against a backdrop of caution
heightened by the Brexit issue.
However, some fund managers said they would continue to
focus on market fundamentals and not get distracted by noise
around the referendum.
"We won't be partaking in any knee-jerk reactions, either
before or after the referendum," Hargreaves Lansdown fund
manager, Lee Gardhouse, said.
"At present we consider UK and European markets to be
reasonable value versus their history, but not a bargain. We do
however believe that equities remain appealing on a relative
basis, when compared to bonds and cash."
Cyclical stocks - sensitive to economic shifts - were the
biggest fallers, with the auto and bank sectors
down 2.1 and 2.9 percent respectively. Commodity stocks also
came under pressure, with miners down 1.1 percent and
oil and gas shares down 1.5 percent.
Among individual movers, mid-cap company G4S fell
more than 5 percent after Sunday's shootings in Orlando.
The man who shot 50 people dead was employed by G4S and had
undergone company screening in 2013 with "no findings", G4S said
on Sunday. Traders said it would dent G4S's reputation in the
United States, where it generates a major part of its revenue.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Louise
Ireland)