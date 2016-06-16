(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* STOXX 600 falls 0.7 pct after nearing 4-month lows
* UBS and Credit Suisse fall on SNB capital warning
* Deutsche Bank, UniCredit shares touch record depth
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, June 16 European shares fell on
Thursday, with banking stocks dragging regional equity indexes
to touch their lowest point in almost four months in a market
dominated by concerns over next week's British vote on European
Union membership.
The risk of Brexit and new signs that interest rates would
stay low for longer compounded the uncertainty surrounding the
banking sector, already hit by slow growth and expectations of
capital increases from southern European lenders.
A warning from the Swiss National Bank that UBS and Credit
Suisse would likely each need to raise an extra 10 billion Swiss
francs to meet new leverage requirements added to the gloom.
"Regulation once again about to tighten, coupled with low
rates for longer across the board, are clearly unsupportive for
the banking sector," said Stephane Ekolo, Chief European
Strategist at Market Securities in London.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes fell 0.7 and 0.5 percent respectively. The
STOXX 600 had fallen earlier to 318.51 points, its lowest
intraday point since Feb. 24.
The pan-European bank sector index < .SX7P> was among the
biggest sectoral fallers, with a drop of 1.4 percent, while the
euro zone bank sector slid as much as 3 percent to touch
its lowest point since August 2012.
Shares in UBS and Credit Suisse fell 0.4
and 1.4 percent respectively, while other European bank stocks
also underperformed. Deutsche Bank and UniCredit
both fell more than 2 percent after touching record
lows.
Earlier on Thursday, the SNB kept rates steady, as did the
U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this week, with both central banks
citing uncertainty surrounding the UK vote.
Although betting odds still point to Britain deciding to
stay in the EU, opinion polls have shown growing support for the
"Leave" campaign.
Both sides of the debate suspended campaigning in the
afternoon after a British Member of Parliament was shot and
stabbed in her constituency. She later died from her injuries,
police said.
The Fed's latest policy moves pushed up gold prices, with
shares in gold miner Randgold rallying 4.8 percent.
Gold's relative appeal is enhanced when the Fed decides
against raising rates, while its safe-haven status is boosted in
times of economic uncertainty. Some traders saw the rising gold
price as another sign of worries over Brexit.
($1 = 0.9634 Swiss francs)
