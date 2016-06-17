(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index up more than 1 percent
* Banks lead gainers as investors lured by low valuations
* Ericsson falls after reported U.S. corruption probe
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, June 17 European shares rose on Friday,
helped by a rebound in the battered banking sector, with
investors attributing the rebound partly to the suspension of
campaigning for Britain's EU referendum following the shooting
of a lawmaker.
The killing of pro-EU Member of Parliament Jo Cox on
Thursday shocked the nation, prompting both the "Leave" and
"Remain" camps to halt campaigning for the June 23 vote.
"Even if the vote goes ahead as planned, which presumably it
will, yesterday's events could damage pro-Brexit campaign," CMC
analyst Jasper Lawler said in a note.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both rose around 1.2 percent by 0824 GMT,
although they remained on course to end the week with a loss
after falling near four-month lows in the previous session.
Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy,
could quit the European Union have dominated markets this week
and driven investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold and
German bunds and away from stocks.
Europe's STOXX 600 Banks index rose 3 percent as it
rebounded from heavy losses seen in the previous session when
British exit risks and new signs that interest rates would stay
low for longer compounded the uncertainty surrounding the
sector. The index has been the worst sectoral performer so far
this year with a loss of around 26 percent.
"By imposing stricter capital requirements European
regulators and the ECB have helped avoid Lehman-type situations
and valuations are so low that sooner or later banks will be
seen as strong buying opportunities," said Enrico Vaccari, fund
manager at Italy's Consultinvest.
"As far as Brexit, I expect Britain to remain in the
European Union and make up its mind like in the parable of the
Prodigal son," he added.
Shares in Bank of Ireland, Lloyds Bank,
UniCredit, Deutsche Bank and Santander
were among the top gainers among Europe's top banks and
on the FTSEurofirst. They were all up between 3.7 and 6 percent.
The implied probability of a Remain vote in Britain rose to
65 percent late on Thursday, according to Betfair odds.
Travel stocks were also in demand with company TUI
rising 3.5 percent after its CEO told a German
newspaper the company saw record bookings in 2016.
Ericsson was among the top losers on
FTSEurofirst, down 1.8 percent, after a Swedish daily said the
telecom gear maker is being investigated by U.S. authorities
over possible corruption related to its business in China.
Ericsson spokesperson declined to comment on the report.
