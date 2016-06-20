LONDON, June 20 European shares rallied on
Monday with the beaten down banking sector leading as renewed
hope that Britain would to vote to stay in the EU spurred
investors bank into risky assets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both rose nearly 3 percent. They are still down
about 10 percent for 2016.
The STOXX 600 was poised for its biggest one-day percentage
gain since mid-February with only 4 stocks in the index in the
red in early trading.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds rose by
6.8 percent and 5.7 percent respectively on signs that Britain
will vote to stay in the EU.
Italian bank UniCredit also rose 6.3 percent after
a media report that it would name former industry minister
Corrado Passera as its new chief executive.
Britain is due to vote on its European Union membership on
June 23. Opinion polls have been split, although bookmakers have
given a greater probability towards Britain opting to stay in
the EU, rather than leave in a "Brexit" scenario.
Three British opinion polls ahead of the EU membership
referendum showed the "Remain" camp recovering some momentum,
although the overall picture remained one of an evenly split
electorate.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)