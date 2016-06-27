(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets) Adds details, closing prices)

* Pan-European STOXX 600 index drops 4.1 percent

* Banks close to breaching euro zone debt crisis lows

* IBEX outperforms after Spanish election result

* Brexit still weighs on broader European market

By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta

MILAN/LONDON, June 27 European shares fell on Monday, with banks making their biggest two-day loss on record as uncertainty over Britain's decision to leave the European Union continued to rock global markets.

Spanish stocks outperformed after a general election raised hopes the country could solve a political stalemate, even though it was not immediately clear what kind of majority could be formed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 4.1 percent after suffering a 7 percent drop, its biggest one-day fall since 2008, on Friday, the day after the referendum in which the UK voted to quit the EU.

Europe's bank stocks index fell 7.7 percent, wiping out more than one-fifth of its value in two days and ending just a handful of points above lows reached at the height of a euro zone debt crisis at the end of 2011.

Analysts said Britain's exit from the EU would likely put more pressure on bank earnings, already stretched by ultra-low interest rates, low growth and a pile of bad debt.

"Brexit is likely to have lasting implications on the outlook for the European banking sector," Deutsche Bank said, recommending clients to avoid banks in Britain and Spain and underweight banks in Italy.

Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays fell 15 and 17 percent respectively, while among other top bank losers were Bank of Ireland, down 21 percent, and Intesa Sanpaolo, which fell 11 percent.

Among the biggest losers was airline easyJet, which fell 22.3 percent to a three-year low after it issued a profit warning. British Airways owner IAG fell 15.9 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its shares to "neutral".

Spain's IBEX outperformed to end down 1.8 percent with shares in bank Bankia rising more than 6 percent and Caixabank ending down 1.6 percent.

The Brexit vote fuelled fears that populist forces could gain ground in Europe but the Spanish vote strengthened the conservative party of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who said he hoped for a government deal next month.

UniCredit said the vote outcome could have been much worse.

"Uncertainty triggered by the Brexit referendum likely pushed undecided voters to lean on traditional forces and it might increase the probability of getting a government this time round," it said in a note. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)