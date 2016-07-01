* Pan-European STOXX 600 index closes up 0.7 pct
* FTSEurofirst ends up 0.8 pct
* Markets propped up by prospect of more ECB help
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 1 European shares rose on Friday,
lifted by expectations that the European Central Bank would take
action to support markets in order to ease worries about the
fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent,
while the FTSEurofirst 300 index climbed 0.8 percent.
The STOXX 600 rose around 3 percent over the week, although
it remains 4 percent below its closing level on June 23 - the
day before the result came through that Britain had voted to
leave the European Union.
The STOXX 600 slumped 11 percent in the first two trading
sessions following that "Brexit" vote result in the United
Kingdom, but has since recovered some ground, helped by signs
that the ECB and Bank of England will look to prop up markets.
ECB Executive Council member Benoit Coeure told Le Monde
newspaper central banks were ready to act if they felt the
Brexit vote threatened financial stability.
Borrowing costs across the euro zone also sank to new lows
on Friday on mounting expectations of central bank policy
action.
"It seems reasonable to think more policy support is coming.
The Bank of England looks ready to act too," said Gary Paulin,
head of global equities at Northern Trust Capital Markets.
Paulin backed French construction stock Vinci in
this context, arguing it could do well if governments look for
fiscal stimulus measures, such as spending more on construction
projects. Vinci shares ended 1 percent higher.
Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said investors
would have no choice but to put money into stocks, given the
record low bond yields and minimal returns on cash.
"In all this, stocks just keep pumping higher as record low
bond yields means investors have to park their cash somewhere
else," said Rundle.
However, strategists at Wall Street bank Citigroup were more
cautious, saying lower earnings ensuing from a weaker economic
backdrop could limit the extent to which stocks could rise.
"We think global equities are trapped in a trading range,
with the downside set by yield attractions and the upside capped
by poor EPS (earnings per share) prospects," they wrote.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Toby Chopra and Janet Lawrence)