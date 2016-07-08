(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, STOXX 600 up 0.4 pct
* Autos and miners among top sectoral gainers
* TDC gains on M&A report, shares up 8 pct
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 8 European shares edged higher on
Friday, with carmakers advancing after China reported an
increase in vehicle sales last month and mining companies
gaining as metals prices rose.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.3 percent
and the STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.4 percent by 0817
GMT. However, the STOXX 600 was still down 2.7 percent this week
and on track for its worst weekly fall since early May.
"The market is still rather nervous, but I would expect that
we are moving towards bottom-building in the equity market. The
concerns of the Brexit are reflected quite well in share prices
so the question is how much pain will be before a relief. It's
probably still a little bit away," Gerhard Schwarz, head of
equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
"It will also depend on a rebound in banks as the systemic
risk due to Brexit is certainly a concern and credit risks
coming from Italy are weighing on the sector," he said.
The STOXX Europe Automobiles and Parts index rose
2.1 percent after data showed passenger vehicle sales in China
rose 19.4 percent in June from a year earlier.
Germany's auto-heavy DAX index rose 0.7 percent,
outperforming the broader market. BMW, Daimler
and Volkswagen gained 1.3 to 2.3 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index gained
1.1 percent after prices of major industrial metals advanced.
Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore
rose 1.1 to 2.2 percent.
European banks were up 1.5 percent, help by a 2 to
4.6 percent rise in shares of UniCredit, Intesa
and Barclays.
Air France-KLM fell 1.2 percent after saying its
June traffic declined 2.1 percent. TDC rose 8 percent
after the financial newspaper Borsen reported a foreign buyout
house was considering a possible takeover
.
