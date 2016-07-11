UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON, July 11 European shares rose for the third straight session on Monday helped by a rally in shares of steelmakers and financials.
ThyssenKrupp, up 5.6 percent in early trading, rose after it confirmed it was in talks with Tata Steel over sector consolidation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8 percent. It is still down about 10 percent so far in 2016, having lost ground after Britain's shock vote last month to leave the European Union.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said it was in talks with India's Tata Steel about a consolidation of beleaguered European steel mills that are hit by overcapacity, weak demand and cheap imports.
Shares in Italian bank Monte Paschi also climbed 7.2 percent, with Italian newspapers reporting that bank rescue fund Atlante will soon take on an additional role to soak up bad loans from Monte Paschi. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.