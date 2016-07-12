(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, July 12 European shares edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in Shire after positive drug trial results, with Daimler also gaining after its quarterly results.

The STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.3 percent, up for a fourth straight session. On Monday it closed at its highest level since Britain voted to leave the EU, after Theresa May won the race the succeed Prime Minister David Cameron much more quickly than expected, reducing political uncertainty.

Shire rose 4 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its latest eye drops, allowing the company to bring to market its most important pipeline medicine.

Daimler was also a top gainer, up 3.8 percent after beating expectations with a solid second quarter (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)