* STOXX Europe 600 rises 0.5 percent
* Autos, banks in favour
* Daimler rises after earnings beat
* UniCredit surges after selling stake in online broker
* DNB drops, hit by Norway's oil problem
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 12 European shares rose on Tuesday,
led by cyclical sectors responding to some improvement in
economic sentiment as the S&P 500 hit a record high on Wall
Street and better earnings helped auto makers.
The STOXX Europe 600 rose 0.5 percent, tracking
U.S. shares higher after the S&P 500 hit a new record
high.
It was up for a fourth straight session, having ended Monday
with its highest close since Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
Risk-sensitive sectors such as autos and banks
were the top gainers, up 2.7 percent and 1.1 percent
respectively.
Car-maker Daimler rose 4.1 percent after second
quarter results beat expectations, helped by higher earnings in
van and bus operations.
"We reiterate our Buy on Daimler on the expected
outperformance in passenger cars (further market share gains,
best-in-class margins), especially over BMW," analysts at UBS
said in a note.
UniCredit led financial shares higher, as Italy's
volatile bank shares found favour.
UniCredit rose 6.8 percent, the top STOXX 600 riser, after
it successfully placed 10 percent of its online broker
FinecoBank at 5.40 euros per share, pocketing 328
million euros ($363 million).
Although peripheral euro zone banks rose, Norway's DNB
fell 6.5 percent to a 3 month low after warning of
bigger loan losses this year and reporting higher-than-expected
Q2 impairments due to an ongoing slump in Norway's key oil
sector.
Defensive stocks that benefit more in times of economic
pessimism were on the back foot, with utilities and health care
stocks the biggest sectoral fallers.
Shire bucked the trend in the weaker pharmaceutical
sector by rising 3 percent after it won U.S. approval for its
most important new medicine, a treatment for dry eye disease.
Appetite for stocks was buoyed by a 3 percent rise in
Japan's Nikkei on hopes of extensive new stimulus from the
government.
The only stock index in negative territory was the FTSE 100
, which has a defensive composition and suffers from a
strong pound.
British mid-caps rose again and the pound was set for its
biggest one day gain since before the Brexit referendum after
Theresa May won the race to succeed David Cameron as Prime
Minister, helping ease uncertainty over the British political
outlook.
