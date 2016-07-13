(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 13 European stocks gained ground on
Wednesday to leave a benchmark regional index near its highest
level in more than two weeks, with shares in Spanish banks and
AccorHotels outperforming.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent, on
track for its fifth straight day of gains and near its highest
level since late June.
The STOXX 600 had slumped 11 percent in the first two
trading sessions in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock
vote on June 23 to leave the European Union.
However, the index has since clawed back much of that
ground, helped in part by expectations that the European Central
Bank and Bank of England will step in to support markets from
the effects of the Brexit vote.
While the STOXX 600 is down 8 percent so far in 2016, it is
up nearly 10 percent from its post-Brexit low point reached on
June 27.
"We continue to be supported by the expectations of more
central bank stimulus measures, although after this rally I'm
starting to turn more defensive and I've taken up some gold
positions," said Rupert Baker, European equity sales executive
at Mirabaud Securities.
Shares in Spanish banks such as Banco Popular and
Sabadell rose after the European Court of Justice's
advocate general backed a Spanish court ruling capping banks'
liabilities for so-called floor clauses in mortgage contracts,
offering a relief for banks that had feared multi-million euros
compensations.
Shares in AccorHotels also rose 4.7 percent after
investors welcomed its plans to turn its HotelInvest property
business into a subsidiary.
Nokia also rose 4.4 percent after Nokia raised its sales
forecast and announced a licensing agreement with Samsung.
Credit Suisse's equity strategists changed some of their
sectoral positions given the slight market rebound after the
initial slump following the Brexit vote.
The Credit Suisse team cut European utilities to
"underweight", while keeping a benchmark position on stocks most
exposed to the domestic European economic cycle, such as
staffing companies Randstad and Adecco
"We continue to focus on the domestic demand proxies in
Europe as, in our view, the European growth story looks more
resilient than investors realise," they said.
