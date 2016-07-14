LONDON, July 14 European shares climbed to a
three-week high on Thursday, led by commodities-related stocks,
with sentiment improving on expectations that the Bank of
England will cut rates later in the day to spur growth.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 and the
FTSEurofirst 300 indexes were up 1.1 percent and 1.0
percent respectively in early deals, at their highest level
since June 23 - the date when Britons voted to decide on whether
they wanted to stay in the European Union or leave.
The result the next day showed that the "Brexit" camp had
won the referendum, resulting in a sharp sell-off in shares in
the following two days before the market then partly recovered
on expectations of aid from central banks.
The BoE is widely expected to cut interest rates for the
first time in more than seven years as it tries to cushion the
economy from the Brexit vote.
The European mining index rose 2.2 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, tracking gains in metals prices. The energy
index rose 1.6 percent, while autos were up 1.9
percent.
