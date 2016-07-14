(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSEurofirst 300, STOXX 600 up around 1 pct
* Mining, energy and auto stocks in demand
* BoE is set to cut rates later in the day
LONDON, July 14 European shares climbed to a
three-week high on Thursday, boosted by auto and
commodities-related stocks, with sentiment improving on
expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest
rates later in the day to spur economic growth.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 and the
FTSEurofirst 300 indexes were both up around 1 percent
in morning deals after rising earlier in the session to their
highest since June 23 -- the date when Britons voted in a
referendum on European Union membership.
The result the next day showed that the "Brexit" camp had
won the referendum, resulting in a sharp sell-off in shares
before the market started recovering partly on expectations of
further stimulus from central banks.
Riskier assets were in demand before a policy meeting of the
British central bank, which is widely expected to cut interest
rates for the first time in more than seven years as it tries to
cushion the economy from the Brexit vote.
"European shares have made up most of the lost ground after
the Brexit shock. The main, if not only, reason for this is that
they anticipate a strong policy response from central banks,"
said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis in
Brussels. "A rate cut by the BoE is almost a certainty."
Miners were again in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources index rising about 2 percent, the top sectoral
riser, tracking gains in industrial metals prices. The energy
index was up 1.5 percent as oil prices rose.
Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore
advanced 1.8 to 3.5 percent.
The beaten-down banking sector continued its recent upward
journey, with the European sector index rising around 2
percent, helped by a 4.2 percent rise in shares of Deutsche Bank
and a 5.8 percent rise in UniCredit.
However, the banking index is still down nearly 29 percent,
the worst performing sector this year, on concerns about
lenders' underlying health and dwindling margins.
Automobile stocks, particularly sensitive to economic
conditions, also featured among the top gainers, with the sector
index rising 1.9 percent on the back of a 2.1 to 3.3
percent rise in shares of BMW, Fiat and
Daimler.
