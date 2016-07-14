* FTSEurofirst 300, STOXX 600 up around 0.6 pct
* BOE keeps rates on hold, markets trim gains
* Mining, energy, auto stocks in demand
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 14 European shares slipped from a
three-week high on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised
investors by keeping interest rates on hold.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 and the
FTSEurofirst 300 indexes were both up around 0.6
percent, having climbed earlier in the session to their highest
since June 23 - the date when Britons voted in a referendum to
leave the European Union.
European shares eased after the Bank of England caught
investors off guard by keeping rates unchanged, with the UK's
FTSE 100 index turning lower to trade just 0.1 percent
higher.
Most economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected
the central bank to halve its Bank Rate to 0.25 percent in order
to cushion the economy from the shock of the Brexit vote.
"Although the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised many
by remaining on hold, we still expect an easing of policy in the
near future," Bill Street, head of Investments EMEA at State
Street Global Advisors, said in a note.
The market has been recovering from a sharp, post-referendum
sell-off partly on expectations of further stimulus from central
banks; the FTSEurofirst index is down just 1.9 percent since the
vote.
The beaten-down banking sector continued its recent upward
journey, with the European sector index rising around
1.7 percent, helped by a 3.2 percent rise in shares of Deutsche
Bank and a 4.4 percent rise in UniCredit.
However, the banking index is still down around 28 percent,
the worst performing sector this year, on concerns about
lenders' underlying health and dwindling margins.
Automobile stocks, particularly sensitive to economic
conditions, were the top gainers, with the sector index
rising 1.8 percent on the back of a 2 to 5.7 percent rise in
shares of Rheinmetall, Fiat, Daimler
and BMW.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)