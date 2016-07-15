LONDON, July 15 European luxury goods firms fell
sharply on Friday, with Swatch slumping 13 percent to its lowest
in 6-1/2 years after the world's biggest watchmaker warned its
first-half profit would drop by 50-60 percent.
Shares in Swatch touched their lowest level since
late 2009 after the company said it expected sales to fall about
12 percent in the first half, due to dwindling sales in Hong
Kong and Europe.
"Let us remain at the sidelines for Swatch Group and the
Swiss luxury goods sector," Baader Helvea analysts said in a
note.
Swiss watchmakers are grappling with weak demand as fewer
Chinese tourists shop for timepieces in Hong Kong and Europe and
as a strong Swiss franc pushes up the production cost for "Swiss
made" watches.
Shares in other luxury goods companies fell, with Richemont
down 3.3 percent and LVMH falling 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)