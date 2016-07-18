European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON, July 18 European shares rose on Monday, boosted by a surge in ARM after Japan's SoftBank agreed to by the chip designer at a premium of more than 40 percent to Friday's closing price.
ARM rose 45 percent to a record high of to 1,733p after SoftBank agreed to buy the British chip designer in a 24.3 billion pound ($32.2 billion) deal.
The deal will see SoftBank pay 1,700p for every ARM share, and the Japanese firm said it would double ARM's UK staff and keep its headquarters in Cambridge.
Sector peers Dialog Semiconductor, AMS and STMicro rose 4.6 percent, 3.6 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB