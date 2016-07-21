UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON, July 21 European shares were steady on Thursday, propped up by gains at consumer goods group Unilever and aluminum producer Norsk Hydro, although airline stocks slumped.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 were both flat, with many investors focusing on the European Central Bank's meeting later in the day, at which the ECB is all but certain to keep rates firmly on hold.
Unilever's shares rose 0.6 percent, with the stock near record highs reached earlier this month, after the company's better-than-expected sales.
Norsk Hydro surged 6 percent after the company raised its 2016 forecast for aluminum global demand.
However, airline stocks fell sharply. Lufthansa slid 6 percent after issuing a profit warning, with rival Air France-KLM also falling 4.6 percent, while easyJet dropped 4.8 percent after posting lower revenues. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.