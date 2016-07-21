(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Airlines slump as Lufthansa issues profit warning
* STOXX 600 index down around 7 pct so far in 2016
LONDON, July 21 European stock markets fell on
Thursday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of major airlines
after Lufthansa issued a profit warning.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar
FTSEurofirst 300 were both down by 0.5 percent, with
many investors focusing on the European Central Bank's meeting
later in the day. The euro zone's central bank is all but
certain to keep rates firmly on hold although it may signal
tweaks to its stimulus measures as it tries to address obstacles
to its efforts to revive growth and inflation.
Airline stocks fell sharply amid fears that consumers may be
off travelling abroad for holidays by last week's attack in
Nice, for which militant group Islamic State has claimed
responsibility, and attempted coup in Turkey.
Lufthansa slid 8 percent after issuing a profit warning,
with rival Air France-KLM also falling 4.3 percent.
easyJet dropped 4.5 percent after posting lower
revenues.
"The airline sector is under pressure. We don't own any
airline stocks for now and we prefer the tech and healthcare
sector," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at
Geneva-based fund management and consultancy firm Prime
Partners.
Savary pointed to Temenos' results as continuing
this week's positive trend in the European technology sector,
with shares in SAP rising after results while ARM
surged after a takeover from Softbank.
Swiss software group Temenos climbed 5.8 percent after the
company reported forecast-beating interim results.
Savary also backed holding healthcare stocks such as Roche
, which edged up after its interim results, as offering
good "defensive" protection via their solid dividends and
profits in the current uncertain market climate.
While the STOXX 600 is up around 10 percent from a low point
reached in late June after markets slumped in the immediate
aftermath of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union,
the index remains down 7 percent since the start of 2016.
Last month's Brexit vote has added to market uncertainty and
is expected to impact the British and European economies, which
in turn could put more pressure on the ECB to find ways to prop
up euro zone markets and the region's economy.
"I'd find it hard to justify buying the markets at these
current levels," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at
Berkeley Futures.
